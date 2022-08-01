Editor’s Note: Arizona’s primary election is Aug. 2. There are several candidates running for office, including Kari Lake, Scott Neely and Paola Tulliani Zen, who are running as Republicans for the office of Arizona governor. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Office running for: Governor of Arizona
Political experience: None
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat? One of my best qualifications is that I am NOT a lawyer, politician or a celebrity. I represent We The People. With no establishment ties, I don’t owe anyone, except the people who trust me with their vote. I have struggled with poverty, family crisis and business challenges and learned to excel and overcome in all arenas. Being extremely competitive wherever I found myself, I always rose to the top. I built two very successful businesses in Arizona from the ground up, and self-educated in everything that was necessary. My accumulated expertise in the creative, financial, sales, management, production and leadership have equipped me to lead this great state. I never give up and I know how to deliver results. I am a worker, not a showman, and being Governor is a JOB. I cannot be corrupted – I have received no favors.
Why are you running for this office? Through hard work, faith and perseverance, I was able to achieve my own American dream. At this time in my life, I want to give back and SERVE my country. I know how to bring teams together and analyze the issues, audit departments for efficiency and productivity, and I know how to make strong quality decisions and adjustments to best serve Arizonans and our state. It is my time to contribute and help Arizona become one of the best states in which to live. I have won in my life and I will help create wins for Arizona. This time we need to do it right. No more business as usual – it’s a new day in Arizona.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yuma County residents? I believe the biggest challenge facing Yuma County residents right now is the influx of illegals across the border, and runaway inflation. Seniors on fixed incomes are struggling under the financial burden of rising costs. Families are having a hard time making ends meet.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that? As Governor, I will have the best technology operating to secure our border, fund our sheriffs and enforcement officers and give them all the resources they need. I will immediately assemble a coalition of like-minded Governors that demand a change in current policy to shut the door to illegal entry. I will fight for state income and property tax to be eliminated for seniors and veterans. I will fight to repeal gas and food taxes for all Arizona. I will work towards making Arizona state income tax free. Through efficiency measures, I will put more money back into the pockets of the people. I am a business woman and I Mean Business!
What is your approach to handling controversial and/or complicated issues? In handling complex or controversial concerns, I will find out what the people want and feel about the issue, and will work proactively with Arizona legislators to avoid gridlock and bring the needed change for our citizens. With representatives from the various sides I will look to our governing Constitution for guidance and compliance. Policy and procedure must be Constitutional, morally sound, and good for Arizona, both now and for the future.