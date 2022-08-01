Editor’s Note: Arizona’s primary election is Aug. 2. There are several candidates running for office, including Kari Lake, Scott Neely and Paola Tulliani Zen, who are running as Republicans for the office of Arizona governor. These stories are part of an ongoing Yuma Sun series called “Meet the Candidates.”
Office running for: Governor
Political experience: Life Experience Only
What is your background? What in your past experiences helps qualify you for this seat? I am a multiple small business owner with executive and managerial experience. I exhibit hands on work ethics and balance my time in the office providing equipment to customers across the country.
Why are you running for this office? I am running for governor because I want to renew the American Dream and revive the middle class.
What do you think is the biggest challenge right now facing Yuma County residents? I think the biggest challenge facing Yuma County residents is the mass of illegal invaders.
What would you do, if elected, to help change that? To help the immigration problem, I plan to do what I have always done. I plan to build the Arizona border wall and, this time, finish it. I have been, personally, been working on several sections of the border over the last 17 years, including Yuma. I am no stranger to how it’s done, and I have no fear in getting it done. I also plan to offer my time, equipment, and crews at no expense to the taxpayers to get this done.
What is your approach to handling controversial and/or complicated issues? My approach is to get right to the point and tackle the problems head on. I have no fear of controversy and complicated issues and that’s the characteristic that is necessary from the next governor.