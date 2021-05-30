Cemeteries around Yuma County on Monday will host visitors paying respects to those who served in America’s wars.
Among them will be the Yuma Pioneer Cemetery.
The cemetery located on 1st Avenue next to Desert Lawn is the resting place for veterans whose military service dates back to the Civil War, says Christopher J. Nunez, president of the Yuma Bushmasters Association.
The association, a group dedicated to preserving the memory of the famed Arizona Army National Guard unit known as the Bushmasters, took part with other volunteer groups earlier this month in sprucing up the more-than-century-old cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day.
With the cemetery not having a regular caretaker, volunteers worked six hours to pick up trash, remove weeds, rake and otherwise cleanup around the graves, as well as trimmed back overgrown tamarisk trees nearby.
Joining with the Bushmasters Association were volunteers representing the Sons of Confederate Veterans, from the Yuma County Juvenile Adult Probation Department and the Arizona National Guard’s 855th Military Police Company.
Rose Wolford, a member the Bushmasters Association, said that besides veterans of the Civil War, the Yuma Pioneer Cemetery contains the graves of veterans of the Spanish-American War, World Wars I and II, the Korean War and Vietnam War.
“All of the veterans that lie in rest out there are among the bravest people who served their country without question, and are deserving of every ounce of respect that is available to be given them,” she said.
The Yuma Pioneer Cemetery itself will not host formal remembrance services today, though the public can visit it throughout the day to see gravesites.
Memorial Day services and ceremonies will take place elsewhere on Monday. Here is a schedule of events:
• American Legion Post will hosts remembrance services at 8 a.m. at the Ocean to Ocean Bridge and nearby Gateway Park; at 9 a.m. at Desert Lawn, 1415 S. 1st Ave.; at Sunset Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, 11357 S. 40th Ave., and at 1 p.m. at American Veterans Post 330, 8889 S. Frontage Road.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6790 in Wellton, 29389 Oakland Ave., will host a service. Those attending will gather at the post at 10 a.m. and travel together to the town’s cemetery for the observance.
• The Rough Riders motorcycle club will perform a flag-raising service at noon at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8242, 7120 S. Highway 95. The post will then serve a hamburger and hotdog lunch, after which the band Cougar will play live music.
• American Legion Post 19 in Yuma will host a hamburger, cheeseburger and hot dog lunch at the post, 2575 S. Virginia Drive, from noon to 3 p.m.
• Fishers Landing will host a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. at 10882 N. Fishers Landing Road.