Editor’s Note: Due to the number of responses the Yuma Sun received, this story has been split into two pieces. This is the second part of the story. The first part appeared in the Sept. 11 edition of the Yuma Sun.
Sept. 11, 2001, is one of those days that is forever etched into the memories of Americans. The terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and the crash in a Pennsylvania field shocked Yuma County residents, including some who lived in other parts of the world at the time.
For some, the events of that day changed the course of their lives. Most clearly recall where they were and what they were doing when they heard the news.
The Yuma Sun asked local officials and community leaders to share their memories of 9/11. What stands out most about that day for them? Where were they when they heard the news? And how has America changed since then, in their opinion?
These are their stories and thoughts of that day 20 years ago.
I was getting ready for work. I thought it was a movie at first, and then realized it was on every channel. Horrific and something I will never forget!!
Patrick Goetz, operations director, Arizona@Work Yuma County
What stands out most about that day for me was seeing the towers collapse and realizing the number of people that died that day. I was at home while watching the news on television.
Americans and others have lost an enormous amount of their inalienable rights due to the enormous number of violations of the U.S. Constitution being allowed to take place.
Howard J. Blitz, founder/director of Freedom Library
It has been 20 years since the terrible Sept. 11 attack, yet I can remember the day like it was yesterday. That morning, I went to the high-rise office building where my marketing and business development company was housed in the Detroit, Michigan, area. At roughly 9:30 am, a shriek let out from the lobby where a television was tuned to a local news channel as per usual. A group of us came out of our offices and watched on in disbelief as replays of a plane crashing into the first tower kept playing over and over.
There was not any immediate mention of it being an act of terrorism. When the second tower went down, however, it was very apparent that this was not a random accident as originally thought.
Later that morning, I went to film an industrial training video in which I was scheduled to perform. The director, to his credit, brought out a small television that he kept running in the common area of the set, so that we could keep up with the tragedy between takes, as the drama continued to unfold. The set was actually a local post office, so as you can imagine, all of us working there felt a degree of trepidation as we filmed at a federal facility, not knowing if it might also become a target.
America has certainly changed since that fateful day. In my opinion, no longer is the primary threat of a similar attack on our soil from foreign actors like on 9/11, but rather domestic terrorism, such as the despicable attack we witnessed on Jan. 6 of this year at the U.S. Capitol.
Pogo, a popular character from cartoonist Walt Kelly summed it up in an April 1970 strip when he famously said, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” That is even more scary.
Lowell W. Perry Jr., executive director, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area
I was at work when the passenger plane crashed into the first tower and we initially thought it was a terrible accident, but when we received word of the second tower, it became clear that this was no accident and our country was under attack.
Of course, there were more questions than answers and the disbelief that anyone would attack the United States on our own soil. In retrospect, I remember how it united the entire country so that we forgot about our differences and focused on the tragedy as well as finding and punishing those responsible.
There have been many security changes brought about by the 9/11 attacks at all levels of government local, state and federal, which in hindsight some should have been instituted prior, just out of common sense.
Like any tragedy the only positive is that we became smarter, more vigilant and we Americans became more determined to never let anything like this happen to us again.
Yuma Councilman Gary Knight
As with most people, that day is scored quite deeply in my mind. I was serving as CEO for a television group based in Springfield, Missouri. That Tuesday morning, I was conducting a team meeting with department heads from our flagship station, KSPR-TV. Just a few minutes into the meeting, the receptionist entered the conference room to tell me there was a live report on Good Morning America that I should be aware of. I, along with the station’s news director, Dean Adams, approached the monitor just moments before the second plane hit. We looked at each other and without speaking a word, we returned to the rest of the team. After discussing what we saw, we began initiating previously established emergency protocols designed for terrorist activities. I’ll note that the most dreadful time in my memory was the time between the fall of the first tower, knowing the second would also likely come down.
The events of that day, and the days that followed, instilled in me an overpowering duty to my country, to serve wherever I could, and as long as I could. It inspired me to leave my lifelong career in television, once we sold the television group, and to serve my fellow man in ways that would help improve the quality of life for people in any way possible, first as an economic development professional and now as an element of change to help catalyze higher education access and success.
More skilled writers than I can better provide better assessment of how America has changed since then, but I know those events have inspired many other people to public service, to increase better understanding and acceptance of our neighbors.
Jim Schuessler, president and CEO, Yuma Multiversity Campus
On the 11th day of September 2001 was the city’s primary election. We got the word that the towers had been struck, and we were waiting for more news in the evening while waiting for the vote tally.
I remember that President George Bush was told while he was reading stories to school children. And that his plane was circulating, waiting to land in an unknown location.
We were a group of sober people. So many people were involved there, and it was hard to fathom. The election did not matter at that time. The parties were on hold for a later time.
We were concerned about the safety of so many people. We got our news from reporters and radio mostly. We who were in the Council Chambers cried and said prayers.
Before then, Yuma and most cities were real communities and people knew each other and helped each other. We had block parties, our children played and grew up together, we could ask for help when needed.
Today: isolation, distrust and much less unity in working together to keep everyone safe. Today we have seen cities burned, people hurt and murdered.
If only we all could return to what was community.
Yuma Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop
I was driving to an early morning meeting (6 a.m., I believe) when I heard on the radio that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. In my mind, I pictured a small private plane and assumed it was accidental.
Then when I got back in my truck after the meeting, I heard of the second plane hitting and I instantaneously knew something cataclysmic was happening, although I couldn’t imagine the extent until I was able to get home and see the images on TV.
Later that day, or maybe the next day, I saw the images of people in other countries celebrating the killing of 3,200 Americans. Even kids! That was my first realization of how powerful brainwashing is, that children and adults could celebrate something like this. And it gave me a picture of how intense some of our enemies’ hatred is for us. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop (i.e., additional attacks) and it was a scary time for our country, and the world has never been the same since. I certainly gained a deeper appreciate for our military, when they went to Iraq and Afghanistan to try to stamp out the terrorism that led to the attacks.
Of course, the coming together of our country to celebrate our flag and stand together was gratifying, and I was excited that I was lined up to enter the Project CENTRL rural leadership class right at that moment that leadership was going to be needed.
Paul Brierley, executive director, Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture
I had dropped my son off at preschool and went to my parent’s home with my 1-year-old. My mother was in hospice care with ALS. My father had retired, and we were all helping care for her and support them.
I had seen the news before I left home, and when I arrived at my parent’s, we continued watching. It was like watching a slow-motion movie when the second plane hit. Completely unreal. Sad and devastating scenes of people jumping out of the buildings and watching the unbelievable scene of the collapse brought shock to our whole family. We began praying.
The country was suddenly intensely fearful and guarded. Planes and travel slowed to a near halt. We have not returned to the ease of flying with the vigilant guard of TSA at all airports and travel. Border security increased.
Our freedoms are precious. The actions of a group on that September 11th has forever changed me and most certainly many others.
We are charged with honoring the many lives lost and the bravery of first responders and of those in rescue services. We honor the first responders that answered the call on that day and the multitude that continue to serve in the communities we all live in.
We must live in grateful appreciation of the amazing country that we are privileged to call home.
Wellton Mayor Cecilia McCollough
My sister came rushing in and said the radio just announced a plane had hit the twin towers. We were all in disbelief and turned on the TV to a live broadcast right when the second plane hit. We were all in shock, and we immediately knew America had been attacked – two planes don’t just do that.
This occurred right when the world was becoming immediately connected through the internet and cellular, but still before our present technologies. I remember huddles of people gathered by any and every TV to watch the latest.
I remember when Challenger exploded and people’s reaction, and this was so much more powerful. Everyone was angry, crying or abjectly silent.
I believe it was the event where a generation lost its perception of innocence. Young children saw adults bawling or yelling or praying. Teenagers knew their immediate and graduating future would be radically different. Adults who had lived through the hurt of the monumental murders in the ‘60s were now parents having to explain to their kids. Ultimately, everyone steeled their resolve, with each individual and family joining collective communities and states in wanting to do whatever was necessary to never have this happen again.
John Hessinger, community development director, Yuma and El Centro, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest
Those are memories that will never go away. I was woken up by my sister after the first attack and watched the news and saw on live TV the second plane hit the towers. I was terrified all day, and for a while thought that war had hit our shores.
I was volunteering for the high school swim meet later that day, and it felt so unreal that life was going on as usual. I worked as a flight nurse at the time, flying into Sky Harbor was eerie as all airports were closed for some time except for medical.
Of course, it all changed and terror attacks are now something that must be considered in a contingency plan for all government agencies and must be part of our safety protocol. Something I always think about when I fly or attend large public gatherings is the safety of our families.
I really haven’t changed my life and refuse to live in fear, but I’m more vigilant. I am thankful that we have first responders ready to help here in America and never forget those who lost their lives responding to 9/11 and other attacks our nation has suffered.
Yuma County first responders stepped up for New York, just like they do for Yuma everyday. I do believe America has increased fear of government unrest in other nations and has not paid enough attention to our domestic terrorist threats. We made too many decisions based on fear and the best mitigation plan is to invest in our first responders and have a plan of action for emergencies.
Yuma Councilwoman Karen Watts