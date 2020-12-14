The hearing for a 51-year-old man who allegedly started a fire inside the bedroom of his apartment was continued in Yuma County Superior Court after his attorney requested a mental competency exam.
During the Dec. 3 hearing, the court-appointed attorney representing Joaquin Murrieta, informed the court that a plea offer has been made in the case, but he is concerned his client is not capable of understanding it.
He added that, after speaking with his client, it appears that he has some mental health issues and a Rule 11 evaluation is needed before moving forward in the case.
Under Rule 11 of the Arizona Rules of Criminal Procedure, a criminal defense attorney can ask for a mental examination to be conducted on his client during a hearing when there is a reasonable basis to question a client’s competency.
When asked for its position on the matter, the prosecution stated it had no objection provided a written motion for the request was filed to the court.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, granted the defense’s request and scheduled a status hearing for next month.
Murrieta, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on on a $10,000 cash-only bond, has been charged with criminal damage and arson of an occupied structure, both of which are felonies.
According to the Yuma Police Department, in September, officers responded to a fire at West Bluff Manor, located at 1280 W. 24th St.
The Yuma Fire Department was already on scene when officers arrived and quickly extinguished a fire burning inside the bedroom of one of the apartments.
The residents of adjacent apartments had also been evacuated. The fire was contained to the bedroom, with smoke damage throughout the apartment.
The adjoining apartments were able to be reoccupied. Fire investigators also determined that someone had started the fire.
The investigation later revealed that the occupant of the apartment was suspected to be the person responsible.
There were no reported injuries and Murrieta was later arrested
