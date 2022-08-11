A mother who allegedly stabbed her 15-year-old son during a domestic dispute will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine her mental competency.
Diana Celeste Diaz has been charged with attempted first-degree murder per domestic violence and aggravated assault per domestic violence.
During a hearing on Wednesday Superior Court Judge David Haws appointed Dr. Celia Drake, a clinical psychologist based in Phoenix, to conduct the examination.
Haws also scheduled a status hearing for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14 to review a report from the psychologist detailing her findings, if it is available by then.
In April, Yuma police officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Avenue A and Desert Sun Drive.
Upon officers’ arrival on scene, they found a male juvenile with multiple stab wounds. The initial investigation revealed that Diaz had gotten into a verbal argument with her son and allegedly stabbed him multiple times with a knife.
Diaz was arrested on scene and later booked into the Yuma County jail, where she remains held on a $750,000 bond.
Her son was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was reported to be in stable condition at the time.