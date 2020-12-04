A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Thursday scheduled a hearing to determine if a 70-year-old man charged in connection to a stabbing is competent to stand trial.
The hearing could lead to a possible decision on the next steps in the case against Jeffrey Schmidt, whose case has been in a standstill since his June arrest, due to his mental incompetency.
In providing the court with an update on the status of the case, prosecutor Tom Varela of the Yuma County Attorney's Office said two psychological exams have been conducted on Schmidt.
One of the exams concluded that Schmidt was not restorable, while the other indicated that there was a slight chance he could be restored to competency.
Citing the difference in the two exams, and due to the nature of the charges against him, Varela requested the court order Schmidt be placed in the jail's restoration to competency program.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson said he would like to hear from the psychologists who performed the mental exams before ruling on the matter.
Nelson then scheduled a hearing on the matter for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Schmidt, who is represented by attorney Antonio Bustamante, of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office, has been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the stabbing of a 43-year-old man in the trailer park where they both resided.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on $100,000 bond.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 6:18 p.m. April 13, officers responded to the 200 block of West 8th Street for a report of an aggravated assault.
When officers arrived on scene they found a 43-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening but serious injuries.
The suspect, now known to be Schmidt, was later located in the area and, after a short stand-off, was taken into custody without incident.
There were reports of a verbal altercation prior to the incident, according to Yuma police, who said that Schmidt fled back to his residence, which is in the same trailer park.
Witnesses also reported seeing Schmidt laughing afterwards.
