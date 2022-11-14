Youth mental health has been expressed as an ongoing topic of interest to the Arizona legislature this year.

On Oct. 17, a group of four Cibola High School students and staff members from Cibola, Vista High School and the Yuma Union High School District office made a formal presentation about teen mental health to the Arizona House of Representatives.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you