Youth mental health has been expressed as an ongoing topic of interest to the Arizona legislature this year.
On Oct. 17, a group of four Cibola High School students and staff members from Cibola, Vista High School and the Yuma Union High School District office made a formal presentation about teen mental health to the Arizona House of Representatives.
The presentation was heard by the House’s Ad Hoc Committee on Teen Mental Health, chaired by Rep. Joanne Osborne (R, District 13). The group discussed YUHSD’s Yellow Ribbon program, its team of social workers and Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) training.
“I think often times we slightly overlook student-based organizations,” CHS student Yazmine Miles told the committee. “Prior to 2020, I was unaware how much my school needed a Yellow Ribbon Club. I was unaware of how much of an impact it would have. Simply because when we think of clubs, we tend to think of things extracurricular, not so much lesson-based. I think even a call to have [administrators] and districts who push for students to group together and create this club or clubs similar to this has resounding effects that we don’t even know about.”
Miles was one of four Cibola students who presented on the school’s Yellow Ribbon club, per YUHSD. The group also included Kaylee Woods, Taylor Rice and Bayan Meri. Together, they spoke about the club’s purpose and the way meetings are structured. They explained that the club was created during the pandemic at a time when many students were physically isolated from their peers and experienced a separation that bled into their emotional and mental wellness. The goal was to connect students with each other and create a safe community with mental health at the forefront. Now, it’s extended beyond club students to the community as a whole.
Yellow ribbons symbolize suicide prevention and by prioritizing mental health, the program prioritizes everyone’s well-being. The need for this club and more was emphasized by Executive Director of Interdisciplinary Arts Ginny Legros.
“By 2016, we recognized that our students were facing crisis and trauma at high levels due to various factors,” she said. “The high school that I worked at at the time experienced three visceral student deaths within a five-month period that have had a profound impact and ripple effect on our school community.
“In January 2016, one of our beloved freshmen died from cancer. And in March of 2016, we had a bright artistic early grad that died by suicide. And in May of 2016, more specifically graduation evening, during the ceremony while most of our students and families were experiencing one of the most joyous times in their lives – during that same time, one of our freshmen that lived in the neighborhood across the street chose to take his own life. The need became evident that support for our students, their families and staff in the areas of mental health and trauma care were crucial.”
With support from the Yuma Regional Medical Center Foundation, healthcare workers, clergy, first responders and the community, Legros reported that the district now has a suicide prevention and awareness program – the Yellow Ribbon Program – embedded at all of its six campuses.
“We currently have a team of student supporters to provide wraparound services, which includes teachers, counselors, dropout prevention specialists and school resource officers,” Legros explained. “And now we’ve been awarded a school safety grant through ADE (Arizona Department of Education), which is a competitive three-year grant that we use the monies towards funding a school social worker at each of our six campuses. We’ve also linked up with a local community agency, Intermountain Agency, to provide counseling services for our students at each campus directly so they don’t have to leave campus site. We know we’ve made great progress, but we’ve only just begun. We need more.”
VHS Counseling Director Monique Slaughter and social worker Devin Sioma also spoke about the district’s work in training 99% of its nearly 1,100 staff members in YMHFA.
“Youth Mental Health First aid is assistance for our students – how to assist them and then connect them with help,” Slaughter said. “[The model they use addresses] how to approach our students, how to truly listen, how to give reassurance and information, how to encourage them to seek professional help and how to encourage them to participate in self-help or finding other ways. And while we’re doing the action plan, we’re always assessing, paying attention to our students so we can identify those struggles in order to help assist them and then connect them.”
Sioma added that while the first aid program has been a vital step to increasing awareness, access to reinforcing care currently offered is essential.
“Our Yuma community may not possess the resources necessary to reinforce care for the surplus of students needing support,” she said. “As Miss Legros previously mentioned, we have established a partnership with Intermountain for school-based counseling services at each campus whereby our students can access therapy services free of charge. This has helped to alleviate the stressors and barriers our families face to obtain mental health care.
“And while this has been highly beneficial, some possible considerations to consider may look like increasing the level of support for our school social workers and our school counselors.”
Sioma stated the recommended ratio of school social worker to students is 1:250. Barring Vista High School, the district’s lowest ratio is currently 1:141. Including Vista, it’s 1:370.
“Beyond our Yuma Union High School District’s community, our students struggle with serious mental illness, substance misuse, suicidal ideation, etc. and do not have the resources locally to receive comprehensive treatment and oftentimes have to go to Tucson or Phoenix to obtain care,” she concluded. “Consequently, it’s imperative that awareness and prevention as catapulted by the Youth Mental Health First Aid Program be met with accessibility of care for our students and their families.”
Supplementing these discussions, YUHSD Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson, CHS Education Professions teacher Loren Simpson and CHS Social Worker Kelly Dale also shared portions of the 15-minute presentation.
To view the discussion in full, visit https://www.azleg.gov/videoplayer/?clientID=6361162879&eventID=2022101004 at the 0:51:30 time stamp.
