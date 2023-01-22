Farnsworth

State Sen. David Farnsworth

 2020 file photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

A Republican state senator from Mesa’s personal experience with mental illness and homelessness derailed a bid by another GOP lawmaker, this one a former cop, to make sleeping on a sidewalk a state crime.

Sen. David Farnsworth’s extended comments about his struggles led the chairman of a Senate committee to pull Fountain Hills Sen. John Kavanagh’s proposal from consideration during a hearing this past week. Farnsworth described how a breakdown led him to leave his family home and travel to Seattle, where he lived on the streets and spent time in a homeless shelter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you