Mexican president to visit San Luis R.C. on Saturday

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will come to this border city Saturday for a private tour of public works projects funded by his administration.
Making his second visit to the city since taking office in December 2018, the president will not speak to or meet with the public, owing to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez said.
Mexico’s health ministry has urged Mexicans to practice social distancing, and previous announcements of the president’s planned visit had prompted criticism among residents concerned that the coronavirus could spread among large crowds gathered to see him.
“There will be a minimal audience” for the visit, Gonzalez said Wednesday, confirming in a Facebook interview that Lopez Obrador will go ahead with the visit. The itinerary of his visit is not being made public.
Earlier this month, the border city across from Yuma County canceled or postponed several city-sponsored events and stopped issuing permits for private events at city facilities, as part of measures to contain the virus.
San Luis Rio Colorado is one of 14 cities around Mexico that have received funding through Lopez’s Urban Improvement Program for public works projects.
San Luis Rio Colorado has received nearly 600 million as its share of the funding, using the money to upgrade public housing, repave streets and put in new street lighting.