SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. -- Mexico is prepared to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says, because the nation’s priorities are well defined and because there will be no corruption nor impunity in his administration.
Lopez Obrador made that pledge Saturday during a visit to this border city to inspect the public works project his administration has funded through his Urban Improvement Program.
“We are confronting this coronavirus pandemic and we are going to move forward because we are prepared,” he said in a speech made to an audience restricted in size to enforce social distancing during his visit. “In the moment our administration began, our priorities were well-defined.
In his speech to municipal officials and to news media at a kindergarten and elementary school funded through the program, Lopez Obrador said that thanks to anti-corruption and fiscal austerity measures undertaken by his administration, the federal government has available 500 billion pesos (about 21.4 million U.S. dollars) for social programs to help businesses, families, seniors and others affected by the pandemic.
“Corruption not only must be reduced for reasons of moral indolence, but also to have more availability of economic resources,” he said. “When there is corruption, everything leaves out that pipeline, but if not, the budget has enough. The same applies when there are no frills in the government.”
As an example, he said, the expenditures from his presidential budget have been reduced to 800 million pesos, down from 3.6 billion pesos in 2018, the last year of the term of President Enrique Pena Nieto.
To deal with the imminent economic impact of the pandemic, he said, his administration will advance a total of 8 million pesos (about $342,000) in pension payments to seniors, who, he said, are the most vulnerable in the crisis. The same, he said, will be done for beneficiaries of disability grants.
Conceding the likelihood the pandemic will hurt economic activity in the months ahead, he said his administration will also grant 1 million credits of 25,000 pesos (about $1,069) each to small and mid-size businesses, including those that work in the informal economy -- that is, off the books.
“We have it as a blessing, not as a disgrace, that many people in the country make their way in life however they can, live off what they earn in their daily work,” he said. “Half of the economically active population of Mexico is part of the informal economy, and if the (nation’s) economy stops (because of the pandemic), as we are seeing now, they will be hurt. They have to be supported, and we already know how to do it. We have the resources.”
His administration will expand the reach of student scholarship programs and provide economic stimulus for youths training for occupations, Lopez Obrador said, adding the nation’s debt will not increase in the process, because the funds are available.
“We are going to confront this with discipline, with honesty and austerity and without affecting the people,” he said.
Lopez Obrador was accompanied in his visit by Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich, Roman Meyer, Mexico’s minister of agrarian land and urban development, and by San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez. Together, they visited 10 public works projects completed or under way in San Luis Rio Colorado as part of the Urban Improvement Program, which is funding projects in a total of 14 cities in the country.
Other projects in San Luis funded through the program were construction of a second school, renovations of city parks, construction of a family medicine clinic, and street paving and lighting.
Also funding for the program went to finish construction of a municipal baseball stadium on the city’s south side that was begun prior to Lopez Obrador taking office in December 2018.