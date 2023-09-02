MEXICALI – Personnel from the Baja California Delegation of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic (FGR) seized firearms, magazines, and ammunition near Los Algodones, as reported by the Mexican agency.
In a statement, the FGR indicated that members of the State Citizen Security Force detained two individuals with two long firearms, three handguns, ammunition, and magazines outside a property located in the town of Los Algodones, where it was presumed that they were storing an arsenal.
As a result, the Federal Public Ministry requested a search warrant from the judge, and during the execution of the warrant, agents from the Criminal Investigation Agency, in coordination with elements from the Mexican Army, discovered eight long firearms, a grenade launcher attachment, 2,706 cartridges of different calibers, 25 firearm magazines, six ballistic vests, one tactical vest, and a vehicle.
The property and the confiscated items were turned over to the Federal Public Ministry, which is conducting an investigation for offenses stipulated in the federal law on firearms and explosives.