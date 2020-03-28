Mexico's president arrives today in San Luis Rio Colorado

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The newly built municipal baseball stadium here will host a visit by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose appearance will be closed to the public out of concern about the coronavirus.
Lopez Obrador is coming for an official review of public works projects recently completed in San Luis Rio Colorado with funding from his administration.
His visit had been planned for weeks but growing concerns about the coronavirus had prompted attendance for the event to be restricted to a gathering of no more than 100 made up of city officials, news media and elected officials, among them Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich.
Construction of the municipal baseball stadium, located in the Bosque de la Ciudad park on the city’s south side, was begun prior to Lopez Obrador taking office and was finished with funding allocated through the president’s Urban Improvement Program.
In all, nearly 600 million in pesos were allocated through the program for projects that included renovations in San Luis Rio Colorado, to public parks, street reconstruction, street lighting, construction of a health center and construction of a rehabilitation center. The border city across from Yuma County was one of 14 cities in Mexico that received funds.
In a news conference by internet, San Luis Mayor Santos Gonzales said the president is slated to arrive at the stadium at 11:30 a.m.
Aside from Sonora’s governor, Gonzales and Mexico’s minister of urban development, Roman Meyer, are expected to be present at the stadium.