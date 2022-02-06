SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This month, 120 federal police officers will arrive in San Luis Rio Colorado to reinforce patrolling to help deter crime in this border city in Mexico.
Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo Montaño made the announcement on Monday in a news conference.
“We are already working to have more elements and make them available to the community and make them part of security operations,” he said, in response to a specific question about concrete measures to reduce crime, specifically homicides.
Durazo Montaño acknowledged that the number of homicides in the city has shown an increasing trend since 2015, but this was more critical last year.
In addition to the increase in federal police officers, this year a barracks will be built to house officers, a project to which the federal government has allocated 50 million pesos.
Regarding the incidence of homicides, the governor noted that 70% of the victims have been people allegedly involved with organized crime.
“These are high-impact events, but it is difficult for them to affect the population in general, they affect those who move in an environment of violence and crime,” he said.
In that sense, he said that improving public security is a challenge.
“We are not facing an easy task; unfortunately we have two major factors that complicate it,” he said.
He explained that these two factors are arms trafficking from the United States and the demand for drugs in the neighboring country, which promote drug trafficking and violence on Mexican soil.
Durazo Montaño said that it is necessary to close the border to arms trafficking, with joint work between the two countries and more review of the flow from north to south, and the same coordination is necessary to reduce the crossing of drugs, which has been difficult with the transition from consumption to new drugs that are easier to transfer.
The president’s visit coincided with a wave of homicides that was recorded throughout the month, with the peak day being Jan. 19, when a shootout in the downtown area, in broad daylight, left four dead and several injured.
The Secretary of Public Security of Sonora reported 139 intentional homicides in San Luis Rio Colorado last year. Last month’s figure is yet to be released.
The Sonora governor met with Mayor Santos González Yescas and with police and military authorities to announce the increase in federal police officers as well as the implementation of the Days for Peace prevention program. That program started the previous week in Cajeme, a municipality in Sonora with the highest number of homicides, with 643 the previous year.
The program’s focuses are relationships between the police and the community, the recovery of public spaces, the reconstruction of the social fabric, and social recreation.
The president assured that, to these actions, his government will focus attention on the causes that generate insecurity, among them the lack of employment opportunities, health, and social development in the population.