SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Mexico’s defense ministry has sent 1,500 national guard soldiers to the border to help police here and in nearby cities of Mexicali, Baja Calif., and Sonoyta, Son.
The soldiers arrived this week amid a surge in homicides the authorities are blaming on fighting among rival criminal organizations. In recent weeks, authorities dug up the bodies of 17 people in clandestine graves in the community of Colonia Miguel Aleman in the Mexicali Valley in Baja California and along that state’s bank of the Colorado River, while last weekend the dismembered bodies of three people were found wrapped in plastic in several locations along the highway from San Luis Rio Colorado to El Golfo de Santa Clara, Son.
Authorities have not specified how many of the 1,500 national guard soldiers have been assigned to San Luis Rio Colorado, located just across the border from San Luis, Ariz., and the other cities. Sonoyta is located to the east of San Luis Rio Colorado and across the border from Lukeville.
In a news conference on Wednesday, the Mexican border city’s mayor, Santos Gonzalez Yescas, said national guard troops will complement army soldiers already assigned to the military garrison in his city and will perform duties in support of police.
“We don’t know for how long they are going to be here; they will manage their strategy. But the more elements that we have, the much better it is. For now two companies of the national guard are here.”
Murder rates in San Luis Rio Colorado have spiked in recent years as rival drug cartels and other criminal organizations have battled over turf.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador established the national guard, assigning it the responsibility of providing security throughout the country.