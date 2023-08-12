SEGURIDAD 2 (copy)

National guard troops arrive at the airport in Mexicali, Baja Calif., in preparation for deployment there and in San Luis Rio Colorado and Sonoyta, Son., to help maintain security.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Mexico’s defense ministry has sent 1,500 national guard soldiers to the border to help police here and in nearby cities of Mexicali, Baja Calif., and Sonoyta, Son.

The soldiers arrived this week amid a surge in homicides the authorities are blaming on fighting among rival criminal organizations. In recent weeks, authorities dug up the bodies of 17 people in clandestine graves in the community of Colonia Miguel Aleman in the Mexicali Valley in Baja California and along that state’s bank of the Colorado River, while last weekend the dismembered bodies of three people were found wrapped in plastic in several locations along the highway from San Luis Rio Colorado to El Golfo de Santa Clara, Son.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you