For a long time, the traditional expectation for college goers is that they’ll begin their postsecondary education right after graduating high school. But that’s no longer the only norm. Per Arizona Western College, one can become an AWC Matador as early as middle school and high school to begin earning college credits.

That’s why prospective students are invited to Early College Admission Day at the AWC Yuma Campus (2020 S. Avenue 8E) on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the AC (Academic Complex) Building.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

