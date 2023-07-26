For a long time, the traditional expectation for college goers is that they’ll begin their postsecondary education right after graduating high school. But that’s no longer the only norm. Per Arizona Western College, one can become an AWC Matador as early as middle school and high school to begin earning college credits.
That’s why prospective students are invited to Early College Admission Day at the AWC Yuma Campus (2020 S. Avenue 8E) on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the AC (Academic Complex) Building.
At the event, students can learn about how they’ll be able to earn college credit while in middle and high school. They’ll also be able to complete the admission process and learn about dual and concurrent enrollment classes.
AWC notes that students 18 and under current enrolled in a K-12 school in-person, homeschooled program or online are eligible for a reduced tuition rate of $25 per credit.
“Start early and save big – high school students only pay $25 per credit, which is a huge saving for parents,” said Vanessa Lopez, AWC early college program coordinator. “The best part is that students can use these courses to obtain high school and college credit at the same time and cut down the time needed to obtain a college degree or certificate. Students can also transfer their AWC courses to a university to complete a bachelor’s degree.”
With dual and concurrent enrollment at AWC, students are fulfilling both high school and college credits.
According to AWC, dual enrollment classes are offered during the regular school day and are taught by certified high school teachers at a high school campus. They’re available at the following high schools: Kofa, Cibola, Yuma, Gila Ridge, Vista, Antelope Union, Parker, San Luis, Somerton, Yuma Catholic, Harvest and STEDY in a variety of academic and career and technical education areas of study.
Meanwhile, concurrent enrollment courses are available to students ready to take a college-level course and interested in getting ahead in their college credits.
AWC partners with local area high schools to offer concurrent enrollment courses. In Spring 2023, the college graduated over 60 Early College students with an Associate of Arts degree before their high school graduation.
