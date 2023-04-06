Yuma County’s middle-mile broadband fiber project is on track, according to PJ Way, broadband program manager.
Way, who’s been on the job for eight weeks, gave the Board of Supervisors an update on the project on Monday.
Staying on track is important for meeting the federal pandemic funding guidelines, which is being used to build the fiber infrastructure.
“There are specific guidelines on how that money can be spent and when it needs to be spent. We are on track for that spending,” Way explained.
The county is working with the contractor ALLO to get more “shovels in the ground” and get work done quicker in Yuma County. They are collaborating to get through the permitting processes ahead of schedule to “actually start doubling our capacity and getting additional workforce down here to build this infrastructure faster.”
Way expects significant progress by the end of 2023. The target date was initially set for December 2024.
“After evaluating what’s possible, if we can get the timelines crunched down, we think we can pull up by almost a full year. So we want to see as significant progress as possible by the end of this year,” he said.
However, expansion eastward along the I-8 will continue into 2024.
Securing the needed permits has been a challenge. The project goes through a significant number of water crossings, including 119 that belong to the Yuma County Water Users Association, 24 within the county and more from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and City of Yuma.
Way is working closely with the Yuma County Water Users Association to streamline the permit approval process.
Another challenge is delayed funding. The county is still waiting for $10 million that’s due for part of the last-mile project.
“Hopefully I’ll have better information next time and we’ll be able to say we have the $10 million and we’re ready to move forward with that,” Way said.
To keep the community informed, the county is collaborating with ALLO on a website that shows the progress of the project. The link is www.allocommunications.com/edge-location/yuma-county.
The county is also working on putting together a list of services, costs and timelines. Once the middle mile is in place, internet service providers who want to deliver services to homes can then start putting in requests for service.
“We have to be able to identify for them where, how much, what’s the timeline for this so they can begin their construction process and their planning,” Way noted.
Another focus is building broadband infrastructure for the agriculture industry in Yuma County, which comprises about 180,000 acres and 470 farms.
“Yuma County really leads the nation in some of the best water conservation already. Precision agriculture is a great opportunity. One of the things that we can do to help the community, to help the farming community and to promote a better lifestyle for everybody because, believe it or not, Yuma County provides about 90% of the nation’s greens for a significant period of time over the year,” Way said.
Ag technology, which requires high-speed broadband, helps with food scarcity challenges and water conservation management. This ag tech includes drones, precision and other “smart” equipment and autonomous tractors.
“It’s really rather amazing, gets me kind of excited to talk about” how broadband technology impacts workforce development and farming communities, Way noted.
The county is currently evaluating different opportunities to help ag tech, such as towers, antennas, monopoles and more.
To help pay for this, Yuma County has submitted funding requests for $6 million from the Governor’s Office and $3-6 million in federal funding for water and ag tech.
Supervisor Tony Reyes thanked Paul Brierley, executive director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture and a broadband advocate, “for paying special attention to the needs of the farming community. They are one of the strongest pillars of our economy. So it’s always nice to see that they get the proper attention they need and they want.”
Reyes emphasizes that the goal is to get the service to the outlying communities in the county. “I look forward to the day that Yuma County will be considered the forefront of services to the outlying communities, especially given the fact that as the pandemic showed, we need this to be available to all residents of Yuma County, not just the residents of large pockets,” Reyes said.
He also stressed the need to keep other internet providers involved in the process so “they don’t feel like doing this for ALLO, that we’re doing this for everybody in Yuma County. Just make sure that it is truly an open and transparent process that everybody can participate in because eventually what we want is the private sector suppliers not to give us the beef about, you know, the market’s too small, right, so we don’t want to invest the money.”
Brierley said he felt strongly that the middle-mile project will entice internet service providers to come to Yuma County. “As someone who’s been on this from day one, we’re really excited where this is going,” he said. “This is really moving forward. (Way) is really pushing on all the places they need to push, and the funding that’s available and will be available for the next couple of years is just unprecedented.
“And what I see is, if we’re moving ahead and we’re pushing on that, we’re gonna get an amazing infrastructure for the next 30 years or more. If we don’t, other places are gonna get that funding and we’ll be left behind so hiring PJ was really a great idea.”