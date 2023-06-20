The Pathways to Prosperity team at Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) and the Arizona Business and Education Coalition are focusing on professional development for educators and this July, 5th – 8th grade educators in Yuma are welcome to join the 2023 Career Exploration Summer Institute.
“Career exploration work has been happening in Yuma for a little while now,” said Maya Watts, a project manager at CFA. “Yuma has really been a leader in the state of Arizona when it comes to bringing these experiences to middle schoolers especially. And so ABEC, our partner organization, and us are working together to just create this summer institute for teachers to get connected with the resources and connect with each other to get a deeper understanding of what’s out there, learn from each other, what they’re doing in other classrooms and then also start to connect with high school and see the connections between the programs that they’re doing at their middle schools and how those connect up to opportunities in high school.”
Watts added that the camp connects teachers with industry partners and employers across Southwest Arizona.
“We’re wanting to connect these educators with these employers so that they can bring them into their classroom in ways,” she said. “We hear from workforce all the time that they want to support classroom experiences and help students know what type of careers are out there. And so this is going to be an opportunity for the educators to think about how they can do that. We’re going to have like a meet-and-greet sort of speed-dating-type experience for industry and educators to get to know each other and think about how they could collaborate in this coming school year.
“Also we’re going to invite people from the high schools to do something similar and AWC as well. So really, we’re trying to connect up from middle school all the way to high school and postsecondary so students can start to see those connections.”
Watts explained that the professional development opportunity will be for middle school educators and administrators looking to bring career exploration to their classrooms.
In addition to collaborating with others, the institute will feature career exploration tools, lectures and breakout workshops.
“We’re really excited that we’re gonna have My Future AZ there with us,” Watts said. “My Future AZ is a career exploration tool, a platform developed by Pipeline AZ and the Arizona Department of Education. It just launched last year so it’s a brand new tool and it’s totally free to educators as well.
“Yuma has kind of been spearheading this tool, actually. A couple of the middle schools in the Crane School District piloted this platform last year and so we’re really excited to invite the whole team down to give the teachers some deep training on it and then also to do some feedback collection to talk to the teachers who used it last year and get some input on how it went for them and any tips they might have for future iterations of it.”
Another tool being presented on will be Edge Factor, an organization which creates career exploration videos. Watts noted some of their content is specific to Arizona. More details on the three-day event’s itinerary can be found in the registration link.
Focusing on the bigger picture, CFA Regional Project Manager Moises Pimentel explained that the summer institute is meant to keep bringing opportunities to youth before they graduate from high school.
“The big picture is being able to prepare students and equip them to have the most economic mobility after they graduate, having them have those opportunities within whatever their career interests are,” Pimentel said. “And three of our pillars that we focus on is those early college programs of study; career exploration, which is a big part of what we’re doing this summer; and then work-based learning opportunities. Those three things is where we’re really trying to hit on because we know those make a difference.
“... And just trying to bring that to each region within our state is extremely important. Obviously, each region has their own challenges; they’re at a different part of that journey. For Yuma, we’re in a good spot. And that’s because the community is great. Everyone’s always willing to work together and make things happen. That’s how it ties into why it’s so important: It’s trying to build what we have going on here and taking the good stuff and then hoping to replicate that in other regions across the state.”
