The Pathways to Prosperity team at Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) and the Arizona Business and Education Coalition are focusing on professional development for educators and this July, 5th – 8th grade educators in Yuma are welcome to join the 2023 Career Exploration Summer Institute.

“Career exploration work has been happening in Yuma for a little while now,” said Maya Watts, a project manager at CFA. “Yuma has really been a leader in the state of Arizona when it comes to bringing these experiences to middle schoolers especially. And so ABEC, our partner organization, and us are working together to just create this summer institute for teachers to get connected with the resources and connect with each other to get a deeper understanding of what’s out there, learn from each other, what they’re doing in other classrooms and then also start to connect with high school and see the connections between the programs that they’re doing at their middle schools and how those connect up to opportunities in high school.”

