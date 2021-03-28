Named among Yuma County’s outstanding first year teachers for the 2020-21 school year, Centennial Middle School eighth-grade science teacher Stefanie Littlewood-Moody is redefining the idea of homework.
Rather than requiring a structured essay of her 150 students for a given assignment, they have the freedom to choose between multiple outlets, or “submission options,” to complete their assignments.
According to Littlewood-Moody, students have turned in homework in the form of meticulously detailed lists, artwork, poetry, audio recordings, digital presentations and newscaster-esque stand-ups. She simply provides the guidelines, and the students “run with it.”
“This is something that I always wished I had growing up,” Littlewood-Moody said. “I was horrible at writing, but I loved art; drawing out a poster and that was more of a learning experience for me. Instead of focusing on getting the format right, I was focusing on the actual content, and that’s what I’m trying to do with these kids.”
By providing this level of flexibility and creative freedom in the way they meet the core requirement of the curriculum, Littlewood-Moody’s hope is two-fold: to reform the way her students interact with class material for the better, and that they’ll walk away with the realization that despite possible misconceptions, science and art can coexist
“Having art in their assignments, I really think, is just going to bring out a whole different thought process for them,” she said. “Art is great for learning in general, not just science. I think it really gets the kids to think about not only just the content, but they have to understand every little bit and then create a piece of artwork – it kind of seals the deal for them. I had them draw the mitosis phases and they were like, ‘Oh, this makes more sense, I get it now.’”
A recent assignment challenged students to research a topic on humans’ current impact on Planet Earth in the realm of pollution, deforestation, eutrophication, poaching, global warming or invasive species, and spin their findings into an original song, poem or poster to communicate the key issues and possible action steps.
According to Littlewood-Moody, providing for students’ comfortability while simultaneously creating incentive to take risks and try new things also grants them the opportunity to take greater pride in their work.
“It gives them that comfort zone – they may not know how to do a lab report, but they might know how to draw, and they can incorporate a lab report into that,” she said. “It’s a great stepping stone. They’re so proud showing it off, too, and I think that’s the most fun; they get to show a video and say, ‘Hey, I just made a video and I’m great at it’ or ‘I tried this and I’m not the best at it, but at least I tried it.’ It’s a confidence builder for them, too. At the beginning of the year they were like, ‘I can’t draw, I’m not good at art,’ and now, they try without hesitation – they actually try these projects without saying, ‘I’m horrible, I’m terrible at drawing.’ They’ll actually do it, it’s awesome.”
Littlewood-Moody said she understands her methodology isn’t going to resonate with every student, but “it’s definitely shown progress in some of them.”
“This year has shown that not everyone learns by sitting down in a classroom and listening to the teacher talk; that’s not how everyone learns, that’s not how I learned,” she said. “I love finding new, fun ways to teach students so that they’re excited about it. I want them to just love learning.”
Littlewood-Moody is already lesson planning for next year; in the works are a trio of options designed to suffice for one specific core standard, “so that they’re not limited to, ‘OK you’re doing this lab report,’” as well as weekly challenges to create something incorporating the latest topics they’ve covered in class.
“I think everyone’s afraid of challenging kids right now; they want something more simple for students,” she said. “But no, they kind of need a challenge. And not necessarily ‘How smart are you today?’ More like, ‘What tools can you use to show what you know?’ Instead of just writing it down, let’s illustrate it, let’s write a song about it, let’s joke about it, give me some comic strips. I’m just trying to get them to think differently.”