A five-year-old boy was seen Thursday morning walking by himself along the Colorado River, just east of the Andrade Port of Entry.
A video released by the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, which has been posted on the agency’s Facebook page, also shows someone helping the child across the international border from Mexico into the United States.
A Yuma Sector Communications Center camera operator spotted the child at 7:30 a.m. and notified Border Patrol agents in the area.
Based on the video footage, someone illegally crossed into the U.S. with the child and guided him around the primary fence.
That person then appears to direct the child toward the secondary fence and returns to Mexico afterwards.
The child, a Mexican national, was taken into custody by agents and transported to the Yuma Station for processing.
The only personal information the child had on him was a copy of his Mexican birth certificate and a note with contact information for an aunt living in Los Angeles.
