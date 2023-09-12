Migrant deaths climbed with temperatures in July

Los voluntarios del grupo No More Deaths dejan agua en el desierto para los migrantes en esta foto de archivo de 2018. El número de migrantes que murieron en el desierto aumentó durante la histórica ola de calor de julio, alcanzando el nivel más alto para ese mes en más de 10 años, según los defensores.

 Foto por Rebecca Spiess/Cronkite News

Migrant deaths in the Arizona desert spiked in July, when the remains of 42 undocumented individuals were found, the most for that month in more than a decade, advocates and medical officials said.

Heat exposure was listed as the primary cause of death for 22 of those victims, who were found during what the National Weather Service said was the hottest single month on record for southern Arizona.

