An 18-year-old Mexican migrant died Wednesday after falling from the border fence while attempting to illegally cross from Mexico into the United States, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol reported.
An agent, who was patrolling the border along County 10 ½ Street and the river trail, found the man lying unconscious on the U.S. side of the 30-foot tall border fence.
It was the second such incident this week.
The man was treated at the scene and transported by paramedics from the Rural/Metro Fire Department to an Aerocare ambulance, which then flew him a Phoenix-area hospital.
Unfortunately, the migrant’s injuries were so severe that he did not survive.
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol wants to stress how dangerous, and potentially fatal climbing a border fence can be.
A person who falls from the 30-foot-high fence will fall at a rate of 44 feet per second and at a speed of 30 miles per hour.
As such, the impact of falling from the fence is equivalent to a pedestrian being hit by a bus traveling 30 miles per hour.
The threshold for survivability of most pedestrian-vehicle collisions is 25 miles per hour or less.
It is just not worth the risk, according to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.