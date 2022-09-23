A female migrant found unresponsive earlier this month died several days later at Yuma Regional Medical Center, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
On Sept. 2, at approximately 12:21 p.m., an off-duty Border Patrol agent spotted a group of suspected migrants about 17 miles west of Winterhaven.
The off-duty agent notified the El Centro Border Patrol Communications, which dispatched El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents to the area.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., a Border Patrol agent located a group of three individuals, including an unresponsive woman, later identified as a citizen of Mexico.
The agent immediately requested emergency medical services and other agents in the area responded to render assistance.
While waiting for an ambulance, agents placed the woman, who was unresponsive but breathing, inside an air-conditioned Border Patrol vehicle and tried to cool her down with wet garments.
Paramedics from American Medical Response EMS arrived on scene at approximately 1:07 p.m. and began treatment on the woman.
She was then transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center at approximately 1:13 p.m., where she was subsequently admitted into the hospital under CBP custody.
The following day, on Sept. 3 the female migrant was processed in accordance with CBP guidelines and released from custody. However, she remained at the hospital in critical condition.
Then on Sept. 7, the woman succumbed to her ailments and was declared deceased by medical personnel.
This incident is being reviewed by the Yuma County Medical Examiner’s Office and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility.
The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General was also notified.