Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a migrant on Thursday night who was identified as a potential terrorist.
According to a social media post, agents arrested the 21-year-old Saudi Arabian migrant near County 8 1/2 Street and the Levee Road after he illegally entered the country near Morelos Dam.
A records check conducted on the man determined that he had ties to “several Yemeni subjects of interest” and was a “potential terrorist.”
The migrant, whose name is not being released, will now be processed for an expedited removal from the United States.
At the time of his arrest the Saudi man was wearing a Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps jacket.
The Clinton, New York-based volunteer ambulance service posted a statement from EMS chief Thomas Meyers to its Facebook page.
In the statement, Meyers said the group no longer wears those uniforms, which were discontinued in 2017, and the man arrested has no ties to the organization.
“Once a member departs the organization, we request all uniform apparel and identification are returned to us,” Meyers wrote. “Unfortunately, on rare occasions items are not returned.”
Meyers also wrote that the Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance is investigating how the man could have obtained the jacket.
Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem also met with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar on Saturday to discuss border security and migrant safety.
According to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, meetings such as this are a crucial part of its efforts to protect and secure the country’s borders, prevent human smuggling and improve relations between the United States and Mexico.