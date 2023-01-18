A 34-year-old Mexican national was arrested on Monday for the death of a man who was in a group of migrants he was illegally smuggling into the country.
At approximately 8:17 p.m. Sept. 7, 2022, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a deceased male who may have been killed in the desert area of the Mohawk Mountain Range.
The initial investigation revealed that a woman, who was part of a group of migrants who had entered the United States illegally from Mexico, called 911 for assistance because she was unable to continue walking through the desert.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said that when the woman was apprehended by Yuma Sector Border Patrol, she told agents that the man who was guiding the group may have caused serious injury to a member of the group.
She told agents that the guide and the victim had gone to a water tank near their location. However, when the guide returned alone, he told the group that the victim had injured himself falling off a cliff.
Border Patrol agents searched the area and located a deceased male as described by the woman.
“It is believed that the victim was injured and couldn’t physically move on his own,” Pavlak said. “So, he was basically left to die.”
The guide was not able to be located at the time and was believed to have fled back to Mexico.
YCSO’s Search and Rescue Team responded and recovered the deceased victim, while its Criminal Investigations Bureau assumed the investigation.
After further interviews and investigation, the guide, identified as Efrain Leyva-Alvarez, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on Monday for second-degree murder.
Leyva-Alvarez was previously held in Border Patrol custody for illegally entering the country.
“(Leyva-Alvarez) incriminated himself while being interviewed,” Pavlak said.
The identification of the deceased will not be released at this time pending next of kin notification.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.