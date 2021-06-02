Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted felon Tuesday morning after he tried to enter the country illegally near the Imperial Sand Dunes.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 1:30 a.m. agents apprehended Jose Lagos-Gomez and another individual by Interstate 8 and Ogilby Road, west of Yuma.
Lagos-Gomez and another individual, who are both Honduran nationals, entered the country in an isolated area under the cover of darkness in an effort to avoid detection.
Both individuals were arrested and transported to the Yuma station for processing.
A record check conducted on Lagos-Gomez revealed that he had a felony conviction for sexual assault in 2018 in Beaumont, Texas, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison.
Lagos-Gomez will be prosecuted for reentry of a convicted felon following a previous removal.