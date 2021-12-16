Jorge Perez-Diaz, a migrant from Mexico, who was arrested by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents earlier this year, was sentenced on Monday to 46 months in prison.
Perez-Diaz, a convicted sex offender, was convicted of felony re-entry of a removed alien and will be returned to Mexico upon completion of his sentence.
Apprehended in April, a records check conducted by agents on the 58-year-old Perez-Diaz revealed that he had a previous felony conviction for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor, for which he served time in the Idaho State Penitentiary.
Perez-Diaz had also previously been convicted of re-entry into the United States following a prior removal.
His most recent removal from the country was on March 22 through the Calexico Port of Entry in California.