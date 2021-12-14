A convicted felon who was caught by Wellton station Border Patrol agents earlier this year trying to illegally enter the country has been convicted of felony re-entry of a removed alien.
As such, Cesar Alejandro Lopez-Leal was sentenced on Dec. 6 to 12 months in prison and will once again be returned to Mexico when he completes his latest sentence.
Lopez-Leal, a 37-years-old migrant from Mexico, was arrested on July 7 and Yuma Sector prosecutors presented him for prosecution after they determined he had a previous felony conviction and had been previously removed from the United States.
A records check conducted on Lopez-Leal at the time of his most recent apprehension revealed that he had a previous felony conviction for conspiracy/possession of methamphetamine and for illegal alien in possession of a firearm in 2014 in the state of Washington.
He was sentenced to 84 months in prison and formally deported from the U.S. after fully serving it.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert