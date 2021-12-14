Today

A mix of clouds and sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 73F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.