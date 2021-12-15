A 61-year-old convicted felon caught by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents earlier this year trying to illegally enter the country has been convicted of felony re-entry of a removed alien.
Yadira Del Socorro Carvajal-Juárez, who is a Nicaraguan national, was sentenced last week to seven months in prison and will be returned to her home country when she completes her sentence.
Carvajal-Juárez was apprehended by Wellton station agents on July 5 near Morelos Dam.
A records check conducted on Carvajal-Juárez during her most recent apprehension revealed that in 2005 she was convicted of selling or giving drugs to unauthorized persons in Miami.
She was also charged with felony re-entry of a removed alien in 2015 and sentenced to 135 days in prison.