Carlos Enrique Naranjo Angel, a 48-year-old migrant from Mexico who was arrested by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents earlier this year, was recently sentenced to eight months in federal prison.
Naranjo Angel, a convicted sex offender, was convicted of felony re-entry of a removed alien and will be returned to Mexico upon completion of his sentence.
In March, Wellton station agents patrolling the desert east of Yuma detected a group of migrants who had entered the country illegally and apprehended them.
A records check revealed that Naranjo Angel had been convicted in 1998 in San Jose, Calif., of having sex with a minor three years of age or younger and sentenced to 10 months in prison.
In 2002, Naranjo Angel was convicted of another felony for receiving stolen property in Santa Clara, Calif., and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
Then, in 2009, Naranjo Angel had another felony conviction for receiving stolen property in Sunnydale, Calif., and was sentenced to 16 months in prison.
He was formally removed from the United States following his last conviction.
In other Border Patrol news, agents assigned to the Yuma Station arrested an MS-13 gang member Friday night after he illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico east of the U.S. Port of Entry at Andrade, Calif.
The 23-year-old migrant from El Salvador will be processed for removal.