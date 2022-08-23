Carlos Enrique Naranjo Angel, a 48-year-old migrant from Mexico who was arrested by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents earlier this year, was recently sentenced to eight months in federal prison.

Naranjo Angel, a convicted sex offender, was convicted of felony re-entry of a removed alien and will be returned to Mexico upon completion of his sentence.

