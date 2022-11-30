migrant

Osvaldo Reyes Vidal, who is a known Sureños gang member, was sentenced last week to 18 months in federal prison.

 Courtesy of YUMA SECTOR BORDER PATROL

Osvaldo Reyes Vidal, who is a known Sureños gang member, was sentenced last week to 18 months in federal prison.

Apprehended in May by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station, Vidal was convicted of felony re-entry of a removed alien and will be returned to Mexico upon completion of his sentence.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you