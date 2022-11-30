Osvaldo Reyes Vidal, who is a known Sureños gang member, was sentenced last week to 18 months in federal prison.
Apprehended in May by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station, Vidal was convicted of felony re-entry of a removed alien and will be returned to Mexico upon completion of his sentence.
Vidal, 28, was also convicted of armed robbery with explosives in 2011 in Colorado and served eight years in prison before he was formally removed from the country.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
- Apprehended more than 5,900 migrants from 42 different countries.
- Encountered more than 130 unaccompanied minors.
- Prosecuted 29 migrants for either illegal entry, illegal re-entry or smuggling.
- Responded to 6 calls to 911.
- Conducted 22 rescues.
- Arrested 1 convicted felon.