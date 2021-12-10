A convicted felon who was caught by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents earlier this year trying to illegally enter the country has been convicted of felony re-entry of a removed alien.
Jose Lagos-Gomez was sentenced on Dec. 6 to nine months in prison and will once again be returned to Honduras when he completes his sentence.
In June Lagos-Gomez and another Honduran national illegally entered the country near the Imperial Sand Dunes under the cover of darkness, hoping to avoid being detected.
Agents caught Lagos-Gomez and the other man a short time later by Interstate 8 and Ogilby Road, west of Yuma.
A record check conducted on Lagos-Gomez at the time revealed that he had a felony conviction for sexual assault in 2018 in Beaumont, Texas, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison.
Having already been deported once earlier this year Lagos-Gomez was likely to receive another prison sentence for re-entering the country again.
Agents assigned to Yuma Sector’s prosecution department work diligently to pursue charges against convicted felons like Lagos-Gomez who continue to illegally enter the United States after being removed.
