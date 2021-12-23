Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a migrant on Saturday who had multiple felony convictions for which he had served extensive time in prison.
Agents assigned to the Wellton Station found Rosario Lugo-Parra, a 62-year-old migrant from Mexico, in the desert approximately 35 miles south of Tacna.
A record check conducted on Lugo-Parra revealed he was convicted of selling narcotic drugs in Phoenix in 1988 and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Then, in 1999, Lugo-Parra was convicted in Phoenix again for aggravated assault with a weapon and robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Lugo-Parra was convicted once again in Phoenix in 2010 for assault with a deadly weapon and selling drugs and was sentenced to nine years in prison.
He has also had several formal removals from the United States and is being prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien, for which he faces additional prison time.
