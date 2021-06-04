Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents working along the Colorado River corridor Tuesday evening apprehended a group of four Honduran nationals, finding out later that one of them had a felony conviction for a violent offense.

According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents encountered the group at approximately 7 p.m. near County 8 ½ Street and the Levee Road.

The group was arrested and transported to the Yuma Station for further processing.

A records check conducted on the migrants indicated that one of them, Fredy Zuniga-Caceres, had been previously convicted of aggravated assault in Virginia in 2009 and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Zuniga-Caceres will be prosecuted for reentry of a felon after previously being removed from the United States and could face jail time.

James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you