Yuma Sector Border patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) team and the Wellton station responded to two separate unrelated 911 calls from migrants in the desert Monday morning.
In the first incident BORSTAR agents responded to a call for help from a group who were lost on the Barry M. Goldwater Range south of the Foothills and provided emergency care to one migrant.
The migrant, who was suffering from heat exhaustion, was evaluated by BORSTAR agents and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for advanced care.
Then, a Wellton agent, who is trained as an emergency medical technician (EMT), responded to a call from a group of migrants who were south of Dateland and needed help.
The agent treated two of the migrants for dehydration with intravenous fluids and subsequently transported them to the Yuma station for processing.