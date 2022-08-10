Migrants smuggled on dirt bike
On Saturday morning, Yuma Sector camera operators spotted a smuggler illegally transporting three migrants across the border on a dirt bike.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Migrants smuggled on dirt bike
On Saturday morning, Yuma Sector camera operators spotted a smuggler illegally transporting three migrants across the border on a dirt bike.
The migrants, which included a Guatemalan woman and a Mexican woman with her 12-year-old daughter, had no helmets and were at risk of falling from the overloaded bike as it maneuvered through sand, along an uneven dirt road, and next to the Salinity Canal.
Camera operators tracked the smuggler as he drove to County 17th Street, dropped the migrants off at the canal gate, and then headed back toward Mexico on the dirt bike.
Agents quickly arrested the three migrants and tracked the dirt bike into the dry riverbed, where they found it concealed among the brush.
Agents also found a second dirt bike in the area.
Blythe agents participate in events
Over the weekend U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe Station participated in the Pink Trash Bags city-wide clean-up event and the Summer Safety Extravaganza in the City of Blythe.
Agent R. Alaniz, who is also a high school varsity cross-country coach, gathered his team along with other agents to help beautify the city during the pink trash bag clean up event.
Agents also joined other first responders at the Summer Safety Extravaganza, which is a water safety event hosted by the Blythe Police Activities League and the Blythe Department of Probation and Corrections.
Gang member apprehended
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station apprehended a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member last week while patrolling west of the Andrade, California Port of Entry.
The 35-year-old Honduran was part of a group of migrants who illegally entered the country from Mexico and attempted to evade detection under the cover of darkness.
He had previously been removed from the country and will once again be returned to his home country.
Convicted murderer nabbed
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station also nabbed a convicted murderer and drug dealer last week.
After illegally entering the country from Mexico east of the Andrade, California, Port of Entry, the convicted felon attempted to hid in thick brush.
However, agents patrolling in the area located and arrested him, He was later identified as Burt Lawrence Thomas, a 52-year-old Jamaican citizen.
Record checks revealed Thomas was convicted of possession with intent to distribute excess of 50 grams of crack cocaine in 2002 in Indiana and sentenced to 78 months in prison.
He was also convicted of second-degree murder in 2004 in Florida and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Thomas was formally removed from the U.S. in 2015. He will be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien and faces additional incarceration.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From July 31 through August 6, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 105F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Some clouds. Low 87F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.