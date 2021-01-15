Forty U.S. Army National Guard medical personnel arrived in Yuma last week to assist with staffing shortages on the COVID-19 frontlines at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).
Part of a Department of Defense COVID-19 support operation, the team is counted among more than 200 service members deployed to address medical needs in Arizona and New Mexico – including the Navajo Nation – and California.
Upon arriving in Yuma, the military medical team hit the ground running almost immediately, going through the necessary training and onboarding processes to serve a 30-day stint offering additional aid within the hospital’s three COVID-19 units.
According to YRMC, their presence is a long-awaited sigh of relief amid a post-holiday surge.
“We’re very grateful to the state, the county and all our legislators who helped support the request to get these individuals here,” said YRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robert Trenschel. “They came at the right time; we’re approaching what we consider to be our peak after the holidays. Our staff have been at this for quite some time now, and they’re exhausted. In addition to helping us expand the number of patients that we can care for, it also provides some relief for staff, which is equally important.”
According to YRMC Chief Nursing Officer Deb Aders, the hospital has 130 beds specifically sanctioned for COVID-19 patients on the medical floors, excluding available beds in the ICU, where one of the three COVID-19 units is housed.
Having the National Guard medical team has been crucial in creating a more manageable nurse to patient ratio on the floors, Aders said, explaining that now no more than five or six patients are assigned to one nurse at a time.
The extra support has been an invaluable resource in the ICU as well.
“With the ICU, we were transferring eight to 10 patients a day (to other Arizona hospitals),” Aders said. “We’re still transferring, but it’s down to only two to four, so we’re able to keep our Yuma residents here in Yuma. Staff feel like they’re actually able to provide more of the care they want to provide, because there are more hands to help with taking care of patients.”
“We’ve been able to admit more (patients) to our COVID units now that we have more staff here,” Aders added, noting that YRMC has been contacted by the state’s surge line on two recent occasions to take in patients from other hospitals “versus us being the one constantly sending patients elsewhere via the surge line.”
This is significant, according to Trenschel, as the scarcity of resources like additional support staff here in the desert have hit YRMC with more brute force than hospitals in other parts of the state.
“Given that we’re the only hospital here, we get hit more acutely than others do because we don’t really have a safety valve,” Trenschel said. “Our safety valve is 180 miles away; it’s not like there’s a hospital down the street nurses can come from.”
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, 304 patients were hospitalized at YRMC; 121 of these hospitalizations were COVID-related. Of the 40 in the ICU, 30 were COVID-related.
“People are still coming in with heart attacks, people are still coming in with diabetic emergencies, we’re still getting ambulances from trauma victims (requiring) acute surgeries,” Trenschel said. “All of that is still occurring in the midst of COVID-19 and we’ve managed it similarly to other hospitals around the country by self-limiting all of our elective procedures so we can utilize those nursing and support staff to support not only the COVID patients but the other patients that are in the hospital as well.”
While non-emergent operations are on hold for now, Trenschel said the hospital evaluates restarting them on an ongoing basis – but it won’t be possible apart from a decline in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.
“The sooner we can get back to those surgeries, the better,” Trenschel said. “We realize that impacts all patients and we want to get back to caring for them as quickly as we can. The less impact the hospital has from COVID, the more we can do on the elective front.”
While community transmission of COVID-19 remains substantial, Trenschel said projections the hospital made prior to the holiday season indicate that current case counts are lower than anticipated.
“Viruses don’t read administrative reports or textbooks, they kind of act on their own,” Trenschel said. “All we can do is project. In early January, we saw (cases) start to diverge from our early projections to an actually lower census. I’m not confident we’re out of the woods yet; I think we’re still going to get a surge from New Year’s and we may not have seen the surge yet from Christmas, although it’s two weeks after and we should have seen it at this point. I’m crossing my fingers and hoping this trend continues, but we need to be prepared in the event that it doesn’t.”