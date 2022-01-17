SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Workers in this Mexican border area started the year with a 22% increase in the minimum wage. However, some say it is still insufficient given the rise in prices of basic products.
As of Jan. 1, by decision of the National Minimum Wages Commission, the daily minimum wage paid for some workers increased in the Border Free Zone from 213.39 to 260.34 pesos, the highest increase since 1987, according to the federal government. That’s an increase from about $10.49 to $12.80 in U.S. dollars.
However, the rise in prices of basic products was reflected in an annual inflation of 7.36% until December, slightly more than double the inflation that ended the year 2020, when it was 3.15%, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.
For Jorge Martínez, a worker in a local maquiladora, the increase in product prices overshadows the improvements in his salary.
“Everything is more expensive than before, so it doesn’t show much when they raise our wages. I don’t see that I can buy more things now, because prices have also gone up,” said Martínez.
Although most jobs pay more than the minimum wage in this border area, the figure is often a reference for general wage adjustments.
The National Confederation of Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism, Cocanaco, announced that the rise in prices has to do with the impact of the pandemic on the workforce and in the distribution chains of products.
Rosa Isela Fuentes, an office secretary, said that her fear is that she will not receive a raise and that her payment will stagnate at a level closer to the minimum wage.
“If they don’t increase my pay, I’m going to see myself almost earning the minimum wage, and, even though it is more expensive, it will be more difficult this year for me and my family,” she explained.
The Bank of Mexico, the central bank that regulates the currency in the country, anticipated that inflation in 2022 could reach the highest level in nearly two decades due to the impact of the pandemic on the economy.
The workers interviewed said that the price increase is not only hitting basic products, but also impacts gasoline, gas and electricity.