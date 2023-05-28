SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Melany Enriquez is making domestic violence prevention her mission as the newly crowned Miss San Luis.
The 17-year-old student of San Luis High School recently was chosen over five other contestants for the crown in the Miss San Luis Scholarship Pageant at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center.
“It was for me an honor to hear my name (announced as the winner),” she said. “I feel very thankful. This crown represents the empowerment of the women, it represents the love of the community for a young student.”
As part of their yearlong reign, crown holders must adopt a platform or cause for which they will advocate, and Enriquez says she has chosen to speak out against domestic violence and for programs and law enforcement efforts to curb it.
“I plan to represent my community as a symbol of empowerment of the woman through city and county events, working hand in hand with organizations like the San Luis Police Department, Amberly’s Place and Proverbs 31.”
The daughter of Lidia and Sergio Enriquez of San Luis, she is slated to make her first community appearance at the San Luis Fourth of July celebration at Joe Orduño Park in San Luis.
The Miss San Luis Scholarship Pageant had been on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the new titleholder, Enriquez succeeds Alexia Perez Arce, who was crowned in 2019.
First runner-up in this year’s pageant was Alejandra Dorado, while second runner-up was Lizbeth Sarabia.