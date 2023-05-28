MISS SAN LUIS 1 (copy)

Melany Enriquez is the newly crowned Miss San Luis.

 LOANED PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Melany Enriquez is making domestic violence prevention her mission as the newly crowned Miss San Luis.

The 17-year-old student of San Luis High School recently was chosen over five other contestants for the crown in the Miss San Luis Scholarship Pageant at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center.

