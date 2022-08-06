When Haley Wright’s younger brother, James Jr., was diagnosed with cancer, she hadn’t imagined having to carry on without him. When he passed, Wright became directionless with no purpose; she felt like she didn’t deserve to live. What she hadn’t known then was that she’d go on to make the most of her life by getting into nursing school, becoming Miss Yuma County and raising money and awareness for childhood cancer. She recently earned the title of first runner-up to Miss Arizona, but her journey’s nowhere near finished and she’s been using her platform to keep doing the most for people like her brother and herself.

“A big part of what I’ve been doing with the platform is just sharing with people because for the first couple years after he passed away, I really was just a shell of a person,” she said. “I was so depressed and it was just like a constant rain cloud over my head. I lost all purpose and meaning in my life. I was failing classes. Anything you can imagine about unhealthily grieving, I was doing and so when I finally had my come-to-Jesus moment, I realized that my life is worth living and I deserve to be happy.

