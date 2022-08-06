When Haley Wright’s younger brother, James Jr., was diagnosed with cancer, she hadn’t imagined having to carry on without him. When he passed, Wright became directionless with no purpose; she felt like she didn’t deserve to live. What she hadn’t known then was that she’d go on to make the most of her life by getting into nursing school, becoming Miss Yuma County and raising money and awareness for childhood cancer. She recently earned the title of first runner-up to Miss Arizona, but her journey’s nowhere near finished and she’s been using her platform to keep doing the most for people like her brother and herself.
“A big part of what I’ve been doing with the platform is just sharing with people because for the first couple years after he passed away, I really was just a shell of a person,” she said. “I was so depressed and it was just like a constant rain cloud over my head. I lost all purpose and meaning in my life. I was failing classes. Anything you can imagine about unhealthily grieving, I was doing and so when I finally had my come-to-Jesus moment, I realized that my life is worth living and I deserve to be happy.
“Everything just looked up and I got into nursing school. I started making really amazing friends and then it eventually led me to the Miss America organization. And now I’m able to advocate for people who walked in the shoes that I walked, rally behind the villages that are battling childhood cancer and also share with people what a healthy grieving journey looks like and help guide them through theirs because it’s tough. There’s no workbook on how to grieve.”
Wright explained that she hadn’t originally thought to compete in Miss America, but she changed her mind pretty quickly.
“A year ago, I had no idea what this was at all,” she said. “I thought Miss America was a beauty pageant still with the swimsuit model walks and all of that stuff, but it’s so not. It’s evolved into what we now know it as a scholarship competition. And so the previous Miss Yuma County really inspired me to compete and at the time, I actually was too old. I had already reached the age limit, but about a month later because of COVID, the organization extended the age limit so I was now eligible to compete and I thought, ‘This is my last chance! I gotta do it!’”
To make it all the way to the Miss America stage, one has to win at the local level and then state. The competition remains the same throughout with public speaking, traditional pageantry, talent and a social impact initiative.
For her initiative, Wright was inspired by her brother.
“He inspired mine, which is called, ‘It Takes A Village: No Child Fights Cancer Alone,’” she said. “And this year, I’ve raised a little over $7,000 for my social impact initiative. That is probably the biggest accomplishment that I’ve had in my entire year. Aside from all of the other fun stuff, this is what I’m so, so proud of. I held a 5k in April and that raised about $5,000. It was fully sponsored. The City of Yuma sponsored it, all of the businesses that were involved sponsored products and their time and we were able to raise over $5,000.
“It was so cool because I got to invite families who have either children who have lost their lives to cancer or currently are fighting or who are in remission, so there were a lot of what we called guests of honor. It was awesome and it’s gonna be an annual thing. … It was like the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.”
When it comes to actually winning the competition, however, Wright expressed that one of the biggest keys is confidence. In fact, Miss America’s web page about the competition even highlights “confidence, community, choice.”
Although Wright was successful in putting a confident foot forward and rallying for her community, she still found herself struggling with impostor syndrome, especially after she was crowned Miss Yuma County. Wright doubted she deserved the role or opportunity because she’d never done it before.
“We have this weird pressure on us to be some superhuman and so I felt like that especially with this position that little girls look at and think I’m a princess,” she shared. “It’s a weird feeling that I had to get over, but I did and by the time I got to Miss Arizona, I felt like I had gotten there. But then I got to Miss Arizona and it just happened all over again because I’m surrounded by these incredibly talented and educated and well-spoken young women.
“So many of these girls are 21 years old and in medical school or have master’s degrees by 22. Like these girls are the most educated women you will ever meet in your entire life and not only that. They’re so service-oriented: many of them have their own nonprofits. Many of them involve hundreds of hours a year and I kind of felt like, ‘Oh my gosh, do I even deserve to be here? Because they’ve been working for so long.’”
Despite those doubts, Wright did her best and shared her heart with the judges. When finalists were announced, she hadn’t thought she would even make it into the top 11, but she ended up becoming the first runner-up to Miss Arizona.
“I genuinely did not believe that that would happen!” she said. “And so when I was called as first runner-up, I couldn’t breathe. I felt like all the blood was rushing to my brain and I was gonna pass out and I just could not believe that I was there like so close!”
Getting that far in the competition was rather remarkable for Wright because first-timers are rarely very successful.
“I had one of the directors, actually, from Miss Arizona tell me, ‘Who would have thought?’ and I was almost a little bit offended,” she added. “When people said things like that, I was like, ‘What do you mean who would have thought?’ but it’s because people underestimate Yuma. They underestimate the small towns like Flagstaff, Yuma and Sierra Vista because we don’t have the same resources that they have in the Valley. We don’t have the girls who live in Scottsdale and North Phoenix and all this stuff. Not that they’re any less than us, but we can work just as hard. So, it was really satisfying to be able to represent Yuma, this small town that people think is the underdog. They don’t realize we’re the wildcard, you know what I mean?”
A lot of the feedback Wright received noted that she was refreshing and relatable. The face she put forward was an authentic one about her background originating from Yuma and moving frequently.
“I grew up in all these small, different towns moving around because of my dad’s job so I was always a new girl and the fanciest restaurant in town was a Red Lobster,” she said. “We didn’t have like super fancy stuff, but I still have these big dreams and I wanted to show little girls that you can achieve these big dreams despite where you come from. That was what really set me apart, I think, because I wanted to be vulnerable and authentic.”
Wright won a $1,000 cash scholarship from the competition, but the biggest scholarship she received was a full ride to Western New Mexico University that will cover her master’s degree.
Wright already has an associate’s degree in nursing from Arizona Western College and will receive her bachelor’s this year from Grand Canyon University. She estimates that in four years, she’ll have her master’s and finally take the certification test to achieve her dream of becoming a nurse practitioner.
“I’ve always really been into medicine and the medical field and I wanted to be a pediatrician, actually, when I was younger because I just always loved kids,” she explained. “I’ve always been really interested in science and when I would go to the doctor, I would just ask my pediatrician annoying questions … I eventually wanted to become a pediatric oncology nurse. It’s a super long-winded story, but I saw this commercial for St. Jude’s and I wanted to take care of kids with cancer when I was like 10 years old. And because life is funny like that, my brother was diagnosed with cancer and I experienced firsthand what nurses do … his nurses were incredible in the way that they loved us, they prayed with us, laughed with us, cried with us. They were the most amazing people and I already wanted to be a nurse, but that just solidified for me that I wanted to be that for someone and treat them the way that they treated me.”
And while she’s continuing her educational journey, Wright’s also looking to recruit girls for the Miss Yuma County competition in November so that they’ll have a chance at all the cash and in-kind scholarships that will be offered.
She expressed that she’s always willing to meet with folks for coffee or on Zoom to talk about what they need to do and help them prepare, so she encourages interested individuals to reach out by the end of August. Haley Wright can be reached at missyumacountyaz@gmail.com or on Instagram under the handle: @missyumacountyaz.