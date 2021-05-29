A 16-year-old teenage girl who had been missing since Tuesday has been found, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said Olivia Torrez Maldonado was found late Thursday evening and is now back home safe with her family.
Maldonado was reported missing from her home Tuesday.
Sgt. Franklin added that when Maldonado was reported missing her cellphone had been turned off and she had not used any of her social media accounts.
