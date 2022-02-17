A beloved pet, farm animal, school project or someone’s future meal?
Whatever the case, deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a potbellied pig.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said that at approximately 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9, deputies received a call about a loose pig in the agriculture fields in the area of Somerton Avenue and County 15th Street.
Deputies along with the assistance of agriculture workers in the area were able to capture the pig and turn it over to the YCSO Livestock unit.
The pig, which is fully grown and in good health, remains unclaimed. It is described as being black with white markings on the front feet.
If the pig remains unclaimed, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture next week.
YCSO is asking anyone with information regarding this pig to please contact Eric Driedger at 928-783-4427. You can also visit the website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.