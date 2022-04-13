The 81-year-old Arizona man who had been missing for the past several days has been found.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office reported that David Lee Anderson of Bouse was found safe and unharmed at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday.
Anderson was last seen sitting outside his RV on Saturday, April 9, near the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8242 on Highway 95.
He is described as being approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
Anderson’s age, height and weight were incorrectly reported to the Yuma Sun and appeared in a previous article.
The YCSO thanked the community for its assistance.
