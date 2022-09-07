Campaign signs in Yuma are being reported as missing, and it’s unclear whether storms blew them away or if people removed them.
It’s illegal for anyone to take another person’s campaign signs. It’s a Class 2 misdemeanor for any person to “remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office.”
People taking signs could face two charges: theft and tampering with political signs. The penalties are up to the courts.
Specifically, Arizona Revised Statutes, Section 16-1019, makes it a Class 2 misdemeanor for any person “to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office or in support of or opposition to any ballot measure, question or issue or or knowingly remove, alter or deface any political mailers, handouts, flyers or other printed materials of a candidate or in support of or opposition to any ballot measure, question or issue that are delivered by hand to a residence for the period commencing 71 days prior to the primary election and 15 days after the general election.”
Dave Nash, the city’s public affairs coordinator, pointed out that this section of the state law covers not just candidate signs but signs pertaining to ballot measures as well.
Carol Smith, who is one of six candidates vying for one of three council seats, told the Yuma Sun that she’s lost about 12 signs, each 4 feet by 4 feet in size, and she doesn’t believe all the signs were blown away by gusts of wind.
“I attributed a few small ones to the storm and maybe even a couple big ones, but they really started going missing after the storms came through,” she said.
Smith noted that each lost sign translates to a monetary loss. “They run on average $54 each, so as of now, a loss of approximately $648,” she said. “The smaller yard size signs placed around town are $10.50 each, and there are 10 of those missing … So I’m out $750 so far and have to order more.”
The Yuma Sun reached out to the other council candidates to see if they had signs gone missing as well. They all reported that some of their signs had disappeared.
“Yes, we’ve had some removed. This has been going on for a while for our campaign,” Edward Thomas said.
Robert Scarborough blames “mostly the weather” for his missing signs. “I started with 10 big signs and am down to two, but I think again from weather,” he said.
Nicolle Wilkinson also believes the weather has caused her signs to go missing. “The one I had on (Avenue) 5E totally disappeared after one of the storms,” she said. “I lost about a half dozen from the storms, but my campaign volunteers put them all back up.
You have to use three rebars per sign. I saw (that) one of the 2% signs fell over because they only used two rebars,” she noted, referring to a sign for Proposition 417, which calls for continuing Yuma’s existing 2% hospitality tax on hotels, restaurants and bars that has been in place for more than 50 years.
Gary Knight doesn’t think all his missing signs blew away. “Mine were removed, poles and all. Storms typically may tear the signs off, but the poles remain in the ground,” he said.
Art Morales attributes some of the sign disappearances to well-meaning residents who might have removed them thinking that the election is over.
“I’ve had Yuma folks congratulate me on winning a seat on council. I’ve had to remind them that November 8th determines which candidates get one of the three seats. Other than recent weather, this leads me to believe many folks think elections are over and have possibly taken it upon themselves to remove some signs. I don’t think anyone has any malicious intent,” Morales said.
With the general election coming up Nov. 8, Yumans will continue to see campaign signs. All campaign signage must go down within 15 days of the Nov. 8 election. Candidates must also take out all installed poles or stakes when removing signs.
However, candidates must follow certain rules when it comes to election signage. Signs are permitted in city rights-of-way per state law during the election season. When choosing sign locations, individuals are required to contact Arizona 811 (formerly Arizona Blue Stake) prior to placing signs to prevent serious injuries and reduce or eliminate damage. For more information on this, visit www.arizona811.com or call 602-659-7500.
Signs may be placed on private property with the expressed permission of the property owner. Signs placed in residential-zoned areas are restricted to a maximum of 16 square feet.
The city often fields calls from people complaining about the location and placement of campaign signs, especially those in city right-of-ways. Again, this section of ARS regulates what cities can do concerning signs. Unless the sign in question is “placed in a location that is hazardous to public safety, obstructs clear vision in the area or interferes with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” the city will not remove the sign.
Nash noted that complaints about placement of signs should first be directed to candidates or representatives. State law requires that signs contain the name and contact information of the candidate or representative from the candidate’s campaign committee. Candidates are responsible for proper sign placement.
In the event a candidate is not responsive to a sign placement complaint, and the sign in question creates a public safety hazard, obstructs the view of motorists or pedestrians, or interferes with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, residents may then call the city at 928-373-5000, ext. 3003.