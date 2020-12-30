A 78-year-old woman who was reported missing Sunday evening after leaving Yuma Regional Medical Center has been found.
According to Lt. Robert Conley, at approximately 7:14 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, the Yuma Police Department was notified that Angie Goo had been located in Tonopah, Arizona by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
She is reported to be in good condition and is in the process of being reunited with her family.
The Yuma Police Department would like to thank everyone who shared her image or any social media post in an attempt to locate her.
Goo was initially reported to the Yuma Police Department as a missing person on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m.
