The 20-year-old Yuma woman who had been missing for nearly two weeks has been found and unharmed, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman, Eva Fernandez Quiroz, who suffers from mental illness, was located on Wednesday in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, with the assistance of the community.
She was picked up by family members soon afterwards and taken to Yuma Regional Medical as a precaution.
YCSO thanked the community for their assistance with sharing social media posts and information, which in turn resulted in locating Fernandez Quiroz.
She was last seen at her residence on Saturday, March 14, at approximately 11 a.m. riding her bicycle.
Then on Saturday, March 21, YCSO received information of a video that was circulating on social media of Fernandez Quiroz in Mexicali, Mexico.
The family was notified and confirmed that the person in the video was in fact Fernandez Quiroz, but that it was from a previous trip, before she was reported missing.