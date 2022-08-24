Mission accomplished: Arizona closes five open segments of border wall in Yuma Sector

Work to fill gaps along the unfinished border wall in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector began on Friday, Aug. 12, and was completed 11 days later on Aug. 23. A total of 82 state-owned shipping containers were used to fill in approximately 3,820 linear feet.

 Photo courtesy of OFFICE OF ARIZONA GOVERNOR DOUG DUCEY

Construction to fill gaps along the unfinished border wall in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector ended on Tuesday, with five open areas being filled in a 11-day period.

C.J. Karamargin, the director of communications for Gov. Doug Ducey’s office, said a total of 82 state-owned shipping containers were used to fill in approximately 3,820 linear feet.

