Mission accomplished: Arizona closes five open segments of border wall in Yuma Sector

Construction to fill gaps along the unfinished border wall in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector ended on Tuesday, with five open areas being filled in a 11-day period.
C.J. Karamargin, the director of communications for Gov. Doug Ducey’s office, said a total of 82 state-owned shipping containers were used to fill in approximately 3,820 linear feet.
“Our goal in this case was to make it more difficult to enter the country illegally,” Karamargin said. “Filling in the gaps with shipping containers is better than having wide open gaps.”
However, a mile-long gap remains open in the Yuma Sector because it runs into the Cocopah Indian Tribe Reservation.
Each of the 9-by-40-foot shipping containers weighs 8,800 pounds. They were double stacked, welded shut, and topped with four feet of razor wire to form a physical barrier.
Each section also has warning signs alerting migrants that they will get hot to the touch during the summer months.
At 22 feet in height, the double-stacked shipping containers aren’t as tall as the existing 30-foot-high bollard-style wall.
Money to pay for filling the gaps is coming from the $335 million approved by the Arizona Legislature in June to construct virtual or physical fencing along the border with Mexico.
While questions about the effectiveness of the shipping containers have been raised, Karamargian explained that it was a temporary solution by the state after waiting for a year and a half for the federal government to take action.
“Securing the border is the federal government’s responsibility,” Karamargian said. “If the federal government had a similar sense of urgency, it would have achieved similar results.”
The Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector has become the third busiest of nine sectors along the border, with much of the traffic funneling through the Morelos Dam area.
From October 2021 to June 2022, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended 235,230 migrants, which is a 1,200 percent increase.
Additionally, more than 20,000 unaccompanied children have illegally crossed the border this fiscal year, while over 13,000 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 2,500 pounds of fentanyl have also been seized.
Nonprofits and shelters in Yuma County that assist migrants have also been overwhelmed for many months.
Last month the Department of Homeland Security gave U.S. Customs and Border Protection the go-ahead to fill the gaps in the wall.
While the project has been put out for bid, it still may take weeks or even months for any construction to get started.