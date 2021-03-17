A Superior Court judge on Tuesday granted a request for a mitigation hearing by the attorney representing the former Yuma Marine who pleaded guilty last month to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.
Attorney Michael Donovan, who represents Jaylen Jackson, asked for the hearing after he was informed of the sentence the court intended to impose on his client.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey said he planned to follow the terms of Jackson’s plea agreement and sentence him to a slightly mitigated term of 7 ½years, with credit for time already served.
Jackson, who has pleaded guilty to an amended count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, will also have to register as a sex offender.
Donovan, in response, explained to the court that probation was also possible under the terms of his client’s plea agreement and he would like to address the matter in the mitigation hearing.
He added that his client has no prior criminal record and that he was also planning to have him undergo a psychosexual examination.
When asked how long he would need to prepare, Donovan asked that a status hearing be scheduled in 30 days.
After hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Judge Kinsey granted Donovan’s request and scheduled Jackson’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on April 13.
Jackson was taken into custody at approximately 2:10 a.m. at the front gates of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on April 22, 2020. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 11:36 p.m. on April 21, 2020, officers responded to a report of a sexual offense at Friendship Park, in the 1600 block of West 34th Place.
During the course of the investigation into the incident information was developed that led to Jackson’s arrest.
