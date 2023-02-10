A request for a mitigation hearing from the attorney representing a man charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in a motel parking lot just over two years ago was granted Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Phoenix attorney Michael Burnays, who represents Gabriel Aragon, asked for the hearing after being informed by the judge of the sentence he intended to impose.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson said he planned on following the terms of Aragon’s plea agreement and sentence him to 20 years in prison, with credit for any time he has already served.
“We would like you to consider the presumptive sentence,” Burnays said. “If that is something you would not consider doing then we would request a mitigation hearing.”
After responding that he would not, Nelson granted Burnays’ request and scheduled the hearing for 3 p.m. on March 2nd.
During a mitigation hearing, the defendant’s attorney presents evidence or testimony to show why their client should receive a reduced sentence. However, the prosecution can also present evidence or testimony in an attempt to get the judge to impose a longer sentence.
Aragon pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder in a plea agreement with prosecutors in December 2022.
Under the terms of his plea agreement, Aragon is to be sentenced to prison for no less than 16 years, but no more than 22 years.
On March 8, 2019, at approximately 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 W. 8th St.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island.
The victim, who was later identified as 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Aragon’s accomplice in the murder, Anthony Guillen, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in October 2022.