A Superior Court judge on Thursday granted a defense request for a mitigation hearing from the attorney representing a Phoenix woman facing drug and gun-related charges stemming from a traffic stop on Interstate 8.
Attorney Heather Vinci, who represents Laura Robles, asked for the hearing after being informed by the judge of the sentence he intended to impose.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson said he planned to follow the terms of Robles’ plea agreement and sentence her to 3-1/2 years in prison, with credit for any time she has already served.
During a mitigation hearing, the defendant’s attorney presents evidence or testimony to show why their client should receive a reduced sentence. However, the prosecution can also present evidence or testimony in an attempt to get the judge to impose a longer sentence.
In November, Robles pleaded guilty to an amended count of attempt to transport a narcotic drug for sale in a plea offer from prosecutors.
In return for her guilty plea, three counts of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, two counts of conspiracy and two counts of transporting a narcotic drug for sale against her were dismissed.
Also dismissed were two counts of conducting an illegal enterprise, and one count each of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, money laundering, possession of a dangerous drug for sale and possession of a weapon during a drug offense.
She remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
After granting Vinci’s request, Nelson scheduled Robles’ mitigation hearing for 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.
According to her plea agreement, Robles was pulled over for a moving violation by a state trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety on July 13 on Interstate 8 near milepost 21 by Wellton.
Robles consented to a search of the Toyota RAV 4 she was driving, which led to the state trooper finding 11.9 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden inside an Amazon box.
She also admitted to receiving the box of pills from her alleged accomplice, Carlos Ramirez-Gutierrez, and knowingly taking them to Phoenix to be sold.